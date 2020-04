Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 15:06 Hits: 1

President Trump on Monday ripped the media's coverage of his administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a familiar theme as the White House canceled its coronavirus briefing - another signal is it...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494805-trump-rips-media-after-taking-criticism-over-coronavirus-briefings