House to join Senate in returning to Washington next Monday

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 18:02 Hits: 3

UPDATE:

The House will come back into full session on Monday, May 4, marking Congress' formal return after being mostly absent for weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said lawmakers will have one vote Monday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Senate will return on Monday, May 4 after an extended recess amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it's not clear whether the House will follow.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Monday that the upper chamber will "honor our constitutional duty to the American people and conduct critical business in person." The Senate has been out since March 26, part of an extended recess to practice social distancing.

But legislating long-distance has proven difficult. It took two weeks for Congress to pass a fourth round of coronavirus aid, an effort complicated by the ability of any one lawmaker to derail speedy passage of bills during brief House and Senate pro forma sessions.

Some Democratic aides speculated if the House did come back next week, it would just be to vote on a Democratic coronavirus bill focusing on health care, the environment and additional payments to stimulus workers.

McConnell said the Senate will "modify" its routines but will get back to work in a week.

"If it is essential for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, truck drivers, grocery-store workers, and many other brave Americans to keep carefully manning their own duty stations, then it is essential for Senators to carefully man ours and support them," he said.

In the Senate, floor time is more of a factor than the House because of the chamber's confirmation responsibilities. McConnell has also repeatedly vowed that the pandemic will not affect his plans to confirm as many of President Donald Trump's judges as possible the rest of the year.

The majority leader also signaled the next response to the coronavirus won't just center on Democrats' and some Republicans' request for money to send to reeling states and localities. McConnell warned that as the economy reopens "a massive tangle of federal and state laws could easily mean their [front-line workers] efforts are met with years of endless lawsuits."

"Our nation is facing the worst pandemic in over a century and potentially the worst economic shock since the Great Depression. Our response must not be slowed, weakened, or exploited to set up the biggest trial lawyer bonanza in history," McConnell said. “The brave healthcare workers battling this virus and the entrepreneurs who will re-open our economy deserve strong protections from opportunistic lawsuits."

But before McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) hash that out, first they need to see if their schedules will be in harmony. The House is also scheduled to come back May 4 but leaders in the lower chamber on much more bearish on returning next week.

Pelosi wouldn't commit to that date when asked at her weekly press conference on Friday.

"We’ll see," Pelosi said. "Any decision that we have about when we come back rests with the Sergeant-at-Arms and the Capitol Physician. Hopefully, things will get better. Who knows?"

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have expressed private reservations about returning to the Capitol as confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths continue to climb in the Washington region.

“There’s a lot of work that I think has to be done, in order for us to get to regular order,” Rep. Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.), whose Queens-based district has been devastated by the coronavirus. “How do we lay out the Capitol that everybody can remain safe?”

“I’m ready to go in on May 4 but we’ve got to make sure that we’re paying attention to the data and the science,” Meeks said.

The Capital city is under a stay-at-home under until May 15 but Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has left open the option of extending that order if coronavirus cases don't start to decline for a consecutive two-week period.

And the deadly virus has already hit the Capitol complex — multiple staffers and lawmakers have been diagnosed with coronavirus, in addition to nearly a dozen construction workers renovating one of the House office buildings used by hundreds of members and their staff.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.

