The US may be heading into one of the worst recessions in history

The COVID-19 pandemic is sending shockwaves throughout the U.S. economy. The Congressional Budget Office’s latest projections show economic output plunging, while unemployment and federal deficits soar. So how bad could the economy get? And what does it mean for the shape of future coronavirus relief measures? CQ Roll Call’s David Lerman and Jennifer Shutt discuss.

Show Notes:

