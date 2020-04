Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 13:42 Hits: 0

The Navy's and Marine Corps' versions of the F-35 will have restrictions on how long they can fly at supersonic speeds because of a risk of damage to the tail section.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/nUd9OuuMFtM/