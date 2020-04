Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020 14:24 Hits: 1

Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said Sunday that news coverage of President Trump's comments about light, heat and disinfectants as potential treatments for the coronavirus is oversha...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494700-birx-it-bothers-me-trump-comments-on-injecting-disinfectant-still-in