Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 19:29 Hits: 4

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement on Saturday commemorating the 75th anniversary of a World War II meeting of U.S. and Soviet troops at the Elbe river in 1945."As we work...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494664-trump-putin-issue-joint-statement-of-cooperation-triggering-concern