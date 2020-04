Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 10:01 Hits: 2

Health experts on the White House coronavirus task force increasingly are being put in a tough spot by the president's daily press briefings.President Trump frequently uses the briefings to settle scores with the m...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494574-trump-coronavirus-briefings-put-health-officials-in-bind