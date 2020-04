Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 14:05 Hits: 3

A New York man became the first person charged with priceĀ gougingĀ of personal protective gear under the Defense Production Act (DPA) since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.The Justice Department ...

Read more https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/494636-new-york-man-becomes-first-charged-under-defense-production-act-for