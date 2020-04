Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 18:05 Hits: 3

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday that Democrats "must" ensure that President Trump doesn't try to delay the Nov. 3 elections, a day after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued a similar warning."I...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494535-pelosi-november-elections-must-go-on-as-scheduled