Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 19:33 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday blasted President Trump for initially suggesting that sunlight andĀ an injection of disinfectant could be potential coronavirus treatments, saying the remarks were "consistent" with previousĀ ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494555-pelosi-blasts-trumps-remarks-about-heat-light-disinfectant