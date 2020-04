Articles

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) are teaming up to gin up youth voter turnout, bringing together two of the Democratic Party’s biggest names to boost the party’s chances of victory in November.Ocasio-Cortez and...

