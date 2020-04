Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 25 April 2020 00:44 Hits: 6

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, pressed Attorney General William Barr about emergency powers President Trump has said he could use during the coronavirus pandemic.In a letter sent to Barr on Friday,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494617-nadler-presses-barr-over-trump-using-emergency-powers-during-pandemic