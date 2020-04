Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 21:09 Hits: 5

The Department of Justice will appeal to the Supreme Court after it was ordered to hand over sealed documents from former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation to Congress.The department on Friday a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494583-doj-will-appeal-ruling-over-sealed-mueller-materials-to-supreme-court