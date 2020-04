Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 14:25 Hits: 3

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) extended the state's stay-at-home order to May 15 on Friday amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., while also easing some restrictions on certain businesses.Additional...

