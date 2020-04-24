Congressional Hits and Misses: Mask Edition

Articles

Mask or no mask? That was the question on the House floor this week. Wear it in the chamber, but not while you’re speaking? No one could agree.

Meanwhile in the Senate, Sen. Rand Paul called for beheadings and Sen. Mark Warner came out as a two slice man.

