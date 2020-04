Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 15:25 Hits: 6

Today, a conversation with CQ Roll Call’s Clyde McGrady on his hometown — a small, predominantly African American rural town in Georgia — and how COVID-19 is taking its toll there.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: How one rural town in Georgia is coping with COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-how-one-rural-town-in-georgia-is-coping-with-covid-19/