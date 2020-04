Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 17:52 Hits: 2

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) dedicated Congress’s $484 billion relief package to her sister, who she said is dying from the coronavirus.“I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said on the House floor. “I also would like to rise in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494342-maxine-waters-dedicates-legislation-to-sister-dying-of-coronavirus