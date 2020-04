Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 17:05 Hits: 9

President Trump on Friday said he was being sarcastic when he suggested multiple times a day earlier that scientists should consider exposing the body to light, heat and disinfectants as a potential treatment for coronavi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494519-trump-says-remarks-about-heat-light-disinfectant-were-sarcastic