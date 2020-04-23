The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

As COVID-19 continues to batter the U.S. economy, CQ Roll Call’s Niels Lesniewski speaks to Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto about why she feels certain provisions in the relief packages are unfair to small businesses in states that allow gambling. We also have the latest from Congress and health policy in tonight’s podcast.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-nevada-sen-catherine-cortez-masto/

