Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 21:33 Hits: 1

The House on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to pass legislation providing roughly $484 billion in coronavirus relief for small businesses, hospitals and expanded medical testing, capping weeks of contentious negotiations that had stalled Washington’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494401-house-passes-484b-coronavirus-relief-package