Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 20:36 Hits: 4

The former head of the federal office that will be at the forefront of developing a cure for COVID-19 said he was forced out after he prioritized science instead of promoting unproven treatments....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/494190-doctor-says-he-was-removed-from-federal-post-after-opposing-funding-for