Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 21:49 Hits: 3

Protesters descended on downtown Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday, calling on Gov. Ralph S. Northam to reopen the commonwealth’s economy. Virginia has been under an extended stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Demonstrations like the one in Richmond have sprung up across the country in recent days and have earned the apparent support of President Donald Trump.

Loading the player... var playerInstance_5427171 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5427171" ); playerInstance_5427171.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/fUhv9Fhv", }) var playerInstance_5427171 = jwplayer( "jwppp-video-5427171" ); playerInstance_5427171.setup({ playlist: "https://cdn.jwplayer.com/v2/media/fUhv9Fhv", })

A protester holds a sign near Capitol Square during Wednesday’s rally. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A counterprotester holds a sign highlighting the number of U.S. deaths due to COVID-19. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A doctor from VCU Medical Center watches the Richmond protest. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)A young protester holds a “Recall Northam” sign in the back seat of an SUV during the protest. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Protesters drive through downtown Richmond on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The post Photos of the day: Virginia protesters demand reopening of economy appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/2020/04/22/photos-of-the-day-virginia-protesters-demand-reopening-of-economy/