Coronavirus Special Report: How counties around the nation are being decimated by COVID-19

Tonight, a look at the tug of war in Congress between lawmakers who want to vote remotely and those who insist the House reopen. Then, an examination of what is going on with oil and how the nation’s county coffers have been depleted by COVID-19.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: How counties around the nation are being decimated by COVID-19 appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-how-counties-around-the-nation-are-being-decimated-by-covid-19/

