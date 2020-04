Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 14:38 Hits: 0

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) on Wednesday unveiled a measure that would allow a form of remote floor voting and virtual committee hearings so that lawmakers can continue legislative operations while away from the Capitol...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494079-house-panel-unveils-rules-changes-to-allow-remote-voting-hearings