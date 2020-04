Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 22:40 Hits: 3

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield on Wednesday tried to temper remarks he made about the threat of a second wave of the novel coronavirus, saying the thrust of his comments was mean...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494224-cdc-director-tries-to-walk-back-remarks-on-coronavirus