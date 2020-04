Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

The coronavirus pandemic has upended food supply chains, led to closures of meat producing plants and left Americans with the unsettling experience of seeing empty shelves at supermarkets.Coupled with the run on to...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/news/494014-five-threats-to-us-food-supply-chains