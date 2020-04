Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 15:44 Hits: 1

The House is putting off a plan to vote this week to change its rules to allow a form of remote voting during the coronavirus pandemic after the effort came under heavy criticism from Republicans.In a significant shift, the House will instead...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494092-house-postpones-plans-to-enact-remote-voting