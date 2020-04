Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 00:14 Hits: 3

The federal Bureau of Land Management is working with the military to allow for the continuation of testing, training and national defense at the Barry M. Goldwater Range in southern Arizona.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/ZRdNBPoMam4/