Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 22:35 Hits: 2

Tonight, we examine the $483.4 billion relief package just passed by the Senate, intended to refill the coffers of small businesses and hospitals to provide for more testing. All eyes now move to the House. Also, CQ Roll Call’s Katherine Tully-McManus talks about how Republicans and Democrats are grappling with legislating in the age of COVID-19.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Unpacking the latest relief package appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-unpacking-the-latest-relief-package/