Coronavirus Special Report: Unpacking the latest relief package

Tonight, we examine the $483.4 billion relief package just passed by the Senate, intended to refill the coffers of small businesses and hospitals to provide for more testing. All eyes now move to the House. Also, CQ Roll Call’s Katherine Tully-McManus talks about how Republicans and Democrats are grappling with legislating in the age of COVID-19.

