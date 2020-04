Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 21:08 Hits: 2

The Senate on Tuesday approved roughly $484 billion in new coronavirus aid for small businesses and hospitals and more funding for testing, ending a lengthy battle over the size and contents of the package.The agre...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/493959-senate-passes-484b-coronavirus-relief-package