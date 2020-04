Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 16:04 Hits: 1

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) called for the reopening of his state and the country late Monday, saying there are "more important things than living."Patrick said on Fox News's "Tucker Carlson T...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493879-texas-lt-governor-on-reopening-state-there-are-more-important-things