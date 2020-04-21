The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Full text: Details of the coronavirus relief bill

Lawmakers and the White Housereached a bipartisan deal on a new round of coronavirus aid, which would deliver nearly a half-trillion dollars to small businesses, to hospitals, and for testing.

The $484 billion deal marks the fourth major bill for pandemic relief. The Senate could approve the bill Tuesday afternoonif all 100 senators agree, and the House is expected to approve it later this week.

Read the full text below or see the full PDF.

Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2020/04/21/coronavirus-relief-bill-full-text-details-pdf-198856

