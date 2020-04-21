The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A look at quarantine policies around the world

From banning the sale of alcohol to makeup being considered essential, the extent of lockdown measures vary from nation to nation.

From South Africa to Germany, watch as CQ Roll Call sits down with people under various states of lockdown measures.

[Also watch: Can Congress or the president institute a national quarantine?]

