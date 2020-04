Articles

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) on Tuesday called for finding ways to conduct committee work remotely during the coronavirus pandemic in addition to temporarily changing the chamber's rules to allow a form of casting floor votes from afar....

