Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 18:37 Hits: 3

More than 150 Democratic House members are calling on their leaders to reject efforts to repeal Medicaid protections in the next coronavirus stimulus bill. The lawmakers, led by House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee Chairman Lloyd Doggett (D...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/493926-over-150-house-dems-call-on-party-leaders-to-keep-medicaid-protections-in-next