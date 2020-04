Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

An anti-malaria drug touted by President Trump as a potential "game changer" amid the coronavirus outbreak showed no benefit for patients, according to an analysis of those hospitalized in Veterans Health Administra...

