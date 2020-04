Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 02:14 Hits: 5

President Trump on Monday said he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States amid the coronavirus pandemic, an extraordinary move that prompted immediate questions about its tim...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493812-trump-says-he-will-sign-executive-order-temporarily-suspending