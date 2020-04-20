Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 22:26 Hits: 5

Tonight, we speak to New York Democratic Rep. Gregory W. Meeks of South Queens — the epicenter of the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak. He talks about the pending COVID-19 relief bill for small businesses and says not a single dollar from a previous relief measure got to businesses in his community. We also cover the latest from Congress and health policy for the day.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Rep. Meeks on how small-business funds are missing minority communities appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-rep-meeks-on-how-small-business-funds-are-missing-minority-communities/