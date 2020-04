Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 20:51 Hits: 3

Some Georgia businesses, including gyms, hair and nail salons, and bowling alleys, will be allowed to open Friday as the state moves toward reopening its economy. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/493748-georgia-to-reopen-some-businesses-including-gyms-and-salons