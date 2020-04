Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 23:27 Hits: 5

President Trump showed a video clip of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) praising the federal government's efforts in the coronavirus pandemic but said his staff "left out the good part."The preside...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493597-trump-shows-video-of-cuomo-praising-government-efforts-they-left-out