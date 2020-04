Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020

Vice President Pence did not directly address tweets by President Trump calling to "LIBERATE" states that have seen protests against their governors' social distancing measures when pressed by Fox News's Chris Wallace on...

