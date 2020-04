Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 13:37 Hits: 1

A majority of American voters disapprove of President Trump's handling of the coronavirus outbreak and believe he did not take the pandemic seriously enough at the beginning of the crisis, according to a new ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493534-poll-majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-trumps-handling-of