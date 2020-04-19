Top negotiators see coronavirus aid deal as early as Sunday

Articles

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Democratic leaders said Sunday they were “very close” to a coronavirus relief deal that would provide more money for small-business loans, hospitals and testing.

Negotiators were nearing agreement on a plan to replenish a depleted small-business loan program with an additional $300 billion, along with $50 billion more for emergency disaster loans, Mnuchin said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

The emerging deal could also include an additional $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion to fund more testing of the COVID-19 pandemic that had killed more than 39,000 Americans as of Sunday morning, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today and I’m hopeful that we can get that done,” said Mnuchin, who has served as the Trump administration’s point man on spending deals.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., echoed Mnuchin’s optimism that a deal was now within reach, though he said more work remained to be done.

“I’m very hopeful we could come to an agreement tonight or early tomorrow morning,” said Schumer, who also spoke on the CNN program. “Many of the things we have asked for on the banking side, on the testing side, on the hospital side, they are going along with, so we feel pretty good.”

If an agreement is reached, Mnuchin said, the Senate could pass it as soon as Monday, in its scheduled pro forma session, followed by the House on Tuesday. “And on Wednesday we’d be back up and running,” he said.

A key sticking point for Democrats has been aid to state and local governments, however, which are facing steep budget shortfalls as health care expenses soar and their shuttered economies leak tax revenue.

Democrats want $150 billion more for states and localities, mirroring what was provided in last month’s roughly $2 trillion aid package, though with more funding directed to the hardest-hit states and to smaller communities.

Schumer said “we are continuing to push hard for that” in what Democrats are calling “interim” aid legislation, before another broader measure can be put together next month.

“It is so important,” he said. Without additional money, local governments could be forced to lay off police, firefighters, bus drivers and more, he said. “This is not an abstract issue. We don’t want them fired. They are as important as anybody else.”

Mnuchin seemed firm that states and localities won’t get any more direct aid in the latest bill, however, though he said additional funds could still be considered later.

“The president has heard from the governors and he’s prepared to discuss that in the next bill,” Mnuchin said. “Right now we have a lot of money that we’re distributing to the states.”

Enormous demand

The Paycheck Protection Program, which offers forgivable loans to struggling small businesses, ran out of money last week because of enormous demand. Congress had provided $349 billion for the program as part of the $2 trillion measure last month.

While both parties support replenishing the fund, Democrats have blocked a Republican attempt to provide an extra $251 billion for the PPP only without addressing other priorities. Democrats say part of the money should be set aside for smaller businesses that lack access to big banks, and that more funding is needed for hospitals and state and local governments.

The Trump administration’s willingness to include more money for hospitals appeared to help build bipartisan support for a deal. Democrats had sought an additional $100 billion for hospitals and could end up with $75 billion, according to Mnuchin. Similarly, Democrats had pushed for $30 billion to fund testing, and Mnuchin said there would be $25 billion provided.

And while details remained unclear, the White House appeared to be moving toward a request by Democrats to target some of the small-business loan money for smaller banks and credit unions that serve poorer communities.

“We want to make sure that it’s reaching all of America’s small businesses,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in an interview broadcast Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” program. “And we also want to make sure that it’s operating in a community where our police and fire, our doctors and nurses, our teachers are being compensated for and not fired.”

Pelosi said separately on Fox News Sunday that “I’m very pleased with the progress that’s being made” in the bipartisan negotiations. Small businesses “will have more money as soon as we come to agreement, which will be soon and I think people will be very pleased” with the accord, she said.

“I think we’re on a very good path,” Pelosi said on Fox.

Even if a bipartisan deal is reached, passage becomes more complicated because Congress is in recess until at least May 4. The House and Senate can pass legislation this week in pro forma sessions, but it requires unanimous consent.

Last month, an objection from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., forced House members to come back to Washington to ensure a quorum would be present so that the aid package could pass on a voice vote.

House Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., has briefed House Democrats on a plan for proxy voting, but it requires a vote to change House rules that any one member can object to passing by unanimous consent

“It’s easier if we can have proxy voting,” Pelosi said on ABC. “But in order to have proxy voting, you have to vote to change the rules of the House to do that. And we’d rather do that in a bipartisan way.”

