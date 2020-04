Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 13:43 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday called President Trump "a poor leader" and said she doesn’t "pay that much attention to the president’s tweets against me."George Stephanopoulos, host of ABC's "This Week," asked Pelosi about the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/493533-pelosi-responds-to-trump-tweets-frankly-i-dont-pay-that-much