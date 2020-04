Articles

Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has introduced legislation to cancel rent and mortgage payments nationwide amid the coronavirus pandemic. Omar’s bill would establish a relief fund for landlords and mortgage holders to cover losses from the...

