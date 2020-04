Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 16:14 Hits: 5

Democrats are racing to broaden their path to the Senate majority in November, while Republicans are spending heavily in an effort to hold their control over the chamber.With 200 days to go until Election Day, the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/493409-senate-battle-hinges-on-four-races