Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 13:24 Hits: 3

A group of Texans will protest at the Texas state Capitol in Austin on Saturday for a "You Can't Close America" rally as demonstrators across the country rall...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493466-texans-plan-to-turn-out-saturday-calling-to-reopen-the-country