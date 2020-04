Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Friday he would support adding funding for hospitals to a package intended to help small businesses in a new sign the partisan debate over the next phase of coronavirus legislation may be easing....

