Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 02:56 Hits: 10

Joe Biden is allowing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to keep the delegates his presidential campaign has won thus far as the former vice president works to avoid dividing the Democratic Party's base.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/493454-biden-campaign-seeks-to-let-sanders-keep-his-delegates-in-unusual-move