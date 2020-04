Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 17 April 2020 19:30 Hits: 6

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Friday that he plans to begin reopening different Texas businesses through a series of executive orders starting next week, making Texas the first state to lay out a defined rollback of res...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/493377-texas-to-begin-softening-covid-19-restrictions-next-week